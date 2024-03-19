Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For 89bio Inc (ETNB)

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $12.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The ETNB stock price is -81.98% off its 52-week high price of $22.93 and 47.86% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Sporting -6.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETNB stock price touched $12.60 or saw a rise of 8.1%. Year-to-date, 89bio Inc shares have moved 12.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) have changed 28.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.98.