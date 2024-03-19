Shares Of VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) increased By 16.95% In A Month

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the recent trade at $11.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -1.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 56.77% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Sporting -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VZIO stock price touched $11.15 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp shares have moved 44.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) have changed 16.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.