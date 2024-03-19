Shares Of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Inclined 3.78% In One Month

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 63.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 10.98% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -77.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 21.87% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.12 million shares.

Sporting 10.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TLRY stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc shares have moved -16.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed 3.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 117.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.3.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.52%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.40% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $199.71 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.3 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 90.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 08 and April 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.16% with a share float percentage of 11.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 7.98 million shares of worth $12.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.