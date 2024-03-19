Shares Of Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Inclined 76.92% In One Month

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $22.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The SG stock price is -1.49% off its 52-week high price of $22.41 and 72.37% above the 52-week low of $6.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

Sporting -0.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SG stock price touched $22.08 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Sweetgreen Inc shares have moved 95.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) have changed 76.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.67.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sweetgreen Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.77%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.40% and 63.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.02 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $125.06 million and $156.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.80% for the current quarter and 13.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 45.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.00%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.24% with a share float percentage of 89.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sweetgreen Inc having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.73 million shares worth more than $188.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 9.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.69 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.07% shares in the company for having 6.98 million shares of worth $105.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $36.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.