Shares Of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Decreased By -33.33% In A Month

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.66M, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The PBYI stock price is -65.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.73 and 54.29% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.97K shares.
Sporting -6.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PBYI stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Puma Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 7.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have changed -33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.98.
Figures show that Puma Biotechnology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.91%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -833.30% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $52.77 million and $54.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.20% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.
Puma Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Insiders own 15.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.45% with a share float percentage of 72.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puma Biotechnology Inc having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Camber Capital Management LP with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $14.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Camber Capital Management LP held 8.91% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.29 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $4.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $2.81 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.