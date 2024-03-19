Shares Of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Decreased By -33.33% In A Month

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.66M, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The PBYI stock price is -65.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.73 and 54.29% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.97K shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Sporting -6.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PBYI stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Puma Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 7.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have changed -33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.98.