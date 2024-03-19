Shares Of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Gain 127.70% In A Month

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 16.43% during that session. The MNPR stock price is -283.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information
Sporting 16.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNPR stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 129.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) have changed 127.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.80% and 10.50% for the next quarter.
MNPR Dividends
Monopar Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 60.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 4.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monopar Therapeutics Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 48086.0 shares worth more than $38420.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45167.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36088.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 45167.0 shares of worth $36088.0 while later fund manager owns 23009.0 shares of worth $18384.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.