Shares Of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Gain 127.70% In A Month

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 16.43% during that session. The MNPR stock price is -283.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Sporting 16.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNPR stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 129.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) have changed 127.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.