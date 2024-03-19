Shares Of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Decreased By -13.52% In A Month

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.13M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.49% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -409.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Sporting 6.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KSCP stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc shares have moved -27.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed -13.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.15.