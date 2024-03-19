Shares Of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) Gain 84.57% In A Month

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.18M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 24.58% during that session. The CDXC stock price is 19.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 58.19% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.50K shares.

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

Sporting 24.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDXC stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 16.48%. Year-to-date, Chromadex Corp shares have moved 109.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have changed 84.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.5.