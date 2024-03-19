Shares Of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) Gain 84.57% In A Month

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.18M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 24.58% during that session. The CDXC stock price is 19.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 58.19% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.50K shares.
Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information
Sporting 24.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDXC stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 16.48%. Year-to-date, Chromadex Corp shares have moved 109.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have changed 84.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.5.
Chromadex Corp (CDXC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Chromadex Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 103.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.83% over the past 5 years.
CDXC Dividends
Chromadex Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 41.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.07% with a share float percentage of 27.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chromadex Corp having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.05 million shares worth more than $9.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tieton Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.71 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $6.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $2.24 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.