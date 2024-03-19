Shares In Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) -9.90% Down, YTD

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48B, closed the last trade at $25.03 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The KVYO stock price is -57.69% off its 52-week high price of $39.47 and 8.83% above the 52-week low of $22.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Sporting 5.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KVYO stock price touched $25.03 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Klaviyo Inc shares have moved -9.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) have changed -15.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.