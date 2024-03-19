Shares In Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) -9.90% Down, YTD

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48B, closed the last trade at $25.03 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The KVYO stock price is -57.69% off its 52-week high price of $39.47 and 8.83% above the 52-week low of $22.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
Sporting 5.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KVYO stock price touched $25.03 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Klaviyo Inc shares have moved -9.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) have changed -15.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Klaviyo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.00%.
12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $202.05 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 23.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.90%.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.58% with a share float percentage of 44.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Klaviyo Inc having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company.