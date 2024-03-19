Shares In Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) -42.26% Down, YTD

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -21.50% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -387.5% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 738.68K shares.

Sporting -21.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EYEN stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 32.58%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc shares have moved -42.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed -29.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eyenovia Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and -56.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73,150.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $280k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.37% over the past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.93% with a share float percentage of 31.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia Inc having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $5.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 million and represent 3.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $0.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.