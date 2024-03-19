Shares In ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) 53.13% Up, YTD

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.33M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 23.00% during that session. The ASLN stock price is -486.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 51.25% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.53K shares.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Sporting 23.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASLN stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 61.72%. Year-to-date, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares have moved 53.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have changed 41.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 19330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.