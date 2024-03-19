Shares In ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) 53.13% Up, YTD

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.33M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 23.00% during that session. The ASLN stock price is -486.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 51.25% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.53K shares.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information
Sporting 23.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASLN stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 61.72%. Year-to-date, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares have moved 53.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have changed 41.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 19330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.43%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 53.50% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.32% over the past 5 years.
ASLN Dividends
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.90% with a share float percentage of 14.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $10.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vivo Capital, LLC held 37.39% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.12 million and represent 14.85% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 9908.0 shares of worth $21054.0 while later fund manager owns 7968.0 shares of worth $31872.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.