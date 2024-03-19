Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.45% Stock Price Decline

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.18M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The SENS stock price is -87.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.05 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SENS stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings Inc shares have moved -1.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) have changed -13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.62.