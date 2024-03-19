SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.72% during that session. The LAES stock price is -1627.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.50 and 44.85% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Sporting -5.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAES stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 21.8%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved 28.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed -30.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.