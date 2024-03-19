Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.59B, closed the recent trade at $55.07 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The SE stock price is -61.32% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 37.62% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 million shares.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $55.07 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 35.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 22.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.