Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.59B, closed the recent trade at $55.07 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The SE stock price is -61.32% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 37.62% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 million shares.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information
Sporting -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $55.07 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 35.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 22.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.
Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sea Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.65%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -81.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.
SE Dividends
Sea Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 11.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.48% with a share float percentage of 67.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Ltd ADR having a total of 799 institutions that hold shares in the company.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.04% shares in the company for having 36.85 million shares of worth $2.14 billion while later fund manager owns 21.8 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.