Scilex Holding Company. (NASDAQ: SCLX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.68M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -1133.58% off its 52-week high price of $16.90 and 34.31% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.85K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SCLX stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved -32.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed -18.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.83.