Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.08B, closed the recent trade at $80.58 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The QSR stock price is -3.36% off its 52-week high price of $83.29 and 24.13% above the 52-week low of $61.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QSR stock price touched $80.58 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares have moved 3.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) have changed 4.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Restaurant Brands International Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.63%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.00% and 2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 12.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 5.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.70%.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 2.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.04% with a share float percentage of 89.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc having a total of 721 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 41.73 million shares worth more than $3.24 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 23.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 13.03 million shares of worth $867.9 million while later fund manager owns 12.55 million shares of worth $836.35 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.02% of company’s outstanding stock.