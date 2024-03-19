R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41B, closed the recent trade at $12.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The RCM stock price is -45.19% off its 52-week high price of $18.70 and 31.13% above the 52-week low of $8.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 million shares.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RCM stock price touched $12.88 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved 21.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.