Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 9.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.76M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 24.26% during that session. The PIRS stock price is -623.81% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.21K shares.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information
Sporting 24.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PIRS stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 24.73%. Year-to-date, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have changed 32.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 70720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.22%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.85 million and $6.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -61.70% for the current quarter and -65.50% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.23% over the past 5 years.
PIRS Dividends
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.44% with a share float percentage of 42.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 20.61 million shares worth more than $3.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 20.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Lynx1 Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 9.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.