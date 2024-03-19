Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 9.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.76M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 24.26% during that session. The PIRS stock price is -623.81% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.21K shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Sporting 24.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PIRS stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 24.73%. Year-to-date, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have changed 32.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 70720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.