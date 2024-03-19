Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.16% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -500.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.54 and 42.14% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 949.75K shares.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Sporting 8.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PTPI stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 12.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 6.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.