PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -2.16% Stock Price Decline

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.31B, closed the recent trade at $125.93 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The PDD stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $152.99 and 52.62% above the 52-week low of $59.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.44 million shares.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PDD stock price touched $125.93 or saw a rise of 3.71%. Year-to-date, PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -6.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.