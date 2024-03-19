Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Gain 2.17%, Marking Win By Bears

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 43.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.11B, closed the last trade at $24.00 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -14.58% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 69.67% above the 52-week low of $7.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.80 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLTR stock price touched $24.00 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved 39.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed -5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.