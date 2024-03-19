PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Have Inclined 9.42% Year To Date

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52B, closed the recent trade at $13.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The PAGS stock price is -9.74% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 49.23% above the 52-week low of $6.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

Sporting -3.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PAGS stock price touched $13.65 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares have moved 9.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have changed 5.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.43%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.00% and 24.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $797.89 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $830.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.24%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.45% with a share float percentage of 80.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.84 million shares worth more than $272.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 24.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.93 million and represent 11.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 12.7 million shares of worth $114.05 million while later fund manager owns 9.49 million shares of worth $107.83 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.