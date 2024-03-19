Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Slumps -2.29%, A Loss For Bears

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -908.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting -2.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ORGN stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc shares have moved -40.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -8.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.