Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Shares Are Down -52.62% YTD

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 8.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.24M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 8.14% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -2047.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.08 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 370.58K shares.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Sporting 8.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OTRK stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Ontrak Inc shares have moved -52.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed 1.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.