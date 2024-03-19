Nutex Health Inc (NUTX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.45M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it 3.74% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1000.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting 3.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUTX stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc shares have moved -44.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -17.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.