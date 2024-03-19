Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.75M, closed the last trade at $12.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The NRIX stock price is -25.47% off its 52-week high price of $16.11 and 67.13% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 830.77K shares.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRIX stock price touched $12.84 or saw a rise of 15.91%. Year-to-date, Nurix Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 24.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) have changed 30.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.15.