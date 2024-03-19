Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 22.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.19B, closed the last trade at $11.79 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The NU stock price is 0.59% off its 52-week high price of $11.72 and 64.97% above the 52-week low of $4.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.68 million shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NU stock price touched $11.79 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 41.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 12.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.