Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Slumps -5.69%, A Loss For Bears

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 23.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.23B, closed the last trade at $3.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.69% during that session. The NOK stock price is -42.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 15.52% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.80 million shares.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting -5.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOK stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved 1.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed -0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.