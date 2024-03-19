Newmont Corp (NEM) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 14.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.67B, closed the last trade at $34.42 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The NEM stock price is -53.28% off its 52-week high price of $52.76 and 14.53% above the 52-week low of $29.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.96 million shares.

Sporting 1.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NEM stock price touched $34.42 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corp shares have moved -16.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) have changed 4.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.77%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.70% and 28.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.95 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 21.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.10%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.45 at a share yield of 4.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.56% with a share float percentage of 71.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corp having a total of 1,631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 99.43 million shares worth more than $4.24 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 70.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.0 billion and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 28.02 million shares of worth $1.04 billion while later fund manager owns 24.76 million shares of worth $1.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.