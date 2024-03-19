Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -10.00% during that session. The NCPL stock price is -2175.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and -8.33% below the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.01K shares.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Sporting -10.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCPL stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 16.08%. Year-to-date, Netcapital Inc shares have moved -44.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) have changed -22.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.