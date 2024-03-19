Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 22.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.52B, closed the last trade at $93.78 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The MU stock price is -8.61% off its 52-week high price of $101.85 and 42.83% above the 52-week low of $53.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.84 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MU stock price touched $93.78 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved 9.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 14.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.