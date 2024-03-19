Meta Platforms Inc (META) Estimation And Forecast

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1246.66B, closed the recent trade at $489.00 per share which meant it lost -$7.98 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The META stock price is -7.07% off its 52-week high price of $523.57 and 60.4% above the 52-week low of $193.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.33 million shares.

Sporting -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the META stock price touched $489.00 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc shares have moved 38.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have changed 3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.10%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.60% and 46.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.30%.

42 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.13 billion for the current quarter. 41 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $28.64 billion and $30.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.60% for the current quarter and 15.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 34.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 0.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.64% with a share float percentage of 79.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc having a total of 4,705 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 183.24 million shares worth more than $55.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 155.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.82 billion and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 69.2 million shares of worth $20.78 billion while later fund manager owns 53.41 million shares of worth $16.03 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.