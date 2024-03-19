McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.63% Fall

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $401.77M, closed the last trade at $8.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The MUX stock price is -18.2% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 30.02% above the 52-week low of $5.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 515.15K shares.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Sporting -1.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MUX stock price touched $8.46 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc shares have moved 17.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) have changed 36.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.