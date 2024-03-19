Maplebear Inc. (CART) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.39B, closed the last trade at $37.25 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The CART stock price is -15.3% off its 52-week high price of $42.95 and 40.59% above the 52-week low of $22.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.01 million shares.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CART stock price touched $37.25 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Maplebear Inc. shares have moved 58.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) have changed 42.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.