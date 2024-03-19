Maplebear Inc. (CART) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.39B, closed the last trade at $37.25 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The CART stock price is -15.3% off its 52-week high price of $42.95 and 40.59% above the 52-week low of $22.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.01 million shares.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
Sporting 4.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CART stock price touched $37.25 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Maplebear Inc. shares have moved 58.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) have changed 42.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.
Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Maplebear Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.
19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $792.3 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $801.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.88% with a share float percentage of 70.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maplebear Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with over 61966.0 shares worth more than $1.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held 0.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF, with the holding of over 23506.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.7 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.