Magnite Inc (MGNI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $11.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The MGNI stock price is -39.33% off its 52-week high price of $15.73 and 44.38% above the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MGNI stock price touched $11.29 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Magnite Inc shares have moved 20.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) have changed 15.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.