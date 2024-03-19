Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH): What Is Good About Stock?

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.35M, closed the last trade at $6.20 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 15.03% during that session. The LXEH stock price is -12.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 93.55% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.10K shares.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Sporting 15.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LXEH stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 181.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) have changed 32.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 10690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.