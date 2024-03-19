Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH): What Is Good About Stock?

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.35M, closed the last trade at $6.20 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 15.03% during that session. The LXEH stock price is -12.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 93.55% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.10K shares.
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information
Sporting 15.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LXEH stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 181.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) have changed 32.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 10690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 1039.71% over the past 6 months.
LXEH Dividends
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 32947.0 shares worth more than $19053.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 28162.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16286.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.