Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $519.95M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The LILM stock price is -91.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 62.63% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 1.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LILM stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -16.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -0.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.67.