LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.61M, closed the last trade at $10.84 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 7.54% during that session. The LFMD stock price is 5.17% off its 52-week high price of $10.28 and 89.48% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.58K shares.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Sporting 7.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LFMD stock price touched $10.84 or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, LifeMD Inc shares have moved 30.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) have changed 54.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.