LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.61M, closed the last trade at $10.84 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 7.54% during that session. The LFMD stock price is 5.17% off its 52-week high price of $10.28 and 89.48% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.58K shares.
LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information
Sporting 7.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LFMD stock price touched $10.84 or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, LifeMD Inc shares have moved 30.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) have changed 54.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.
LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that LifeMD Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 123.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.57%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.10%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.26 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $30.8 million and $35.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.20% for the current quarter and 30.50% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.48% over the past 5 years.
LFMD Dividends
LifeMD Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.20% with a share float percentage of 38.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeMD Inc having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $4.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Royce & Associates LP held 2.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $1.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.