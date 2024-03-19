Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.27M, closed the last trade at $9.96 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 14.48% during that session. The LTRN stock price is 3.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 76.1% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.39K shares.
Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information
Sporting 14.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LTRN stock price touched $9.96 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, Lantern Pharma Inc shares have moved 132.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) have changed 148.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 67960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.
Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lantern Pharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 145.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.74%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.77% over the past 5 years.
LTRN Dividends
Lantern Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.29% with a share float percentage of 26.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lantern Pharma Inc having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $2.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.97 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $1.44 million while later fund manager owns 99265.0 shares of worth $0.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.