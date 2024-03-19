Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.27M, closed the last trade at $9.96 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 14.48% during that session. The LTRN stock price is 3.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 76.1% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.39K shares.

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

Sporting 14.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LTRN stock price touched $9.96 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, Lantern Pharma Inc shares have moved 132.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) have changed 148.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 67960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.