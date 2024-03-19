Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 16.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.15B, closed the last trade at $17.64 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The KMI stock price is -3.74% off its 52-week high price of $18.30 and 9.92% above the 52-week low of $15.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.06 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KMI stock price touched $17.64 or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have changed 3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.