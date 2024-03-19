Investor Trust Slackened After Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Shares Gained By $0.44

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the last trade at $22.92 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The FL stock price is -105.06% off its 52-week high price of $47.00 and 35.25% above the 52-week low of $14.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FL stock price touched $22.92 or saw a rise of 6.79%. Year-to-date, Foot Locker Inc shares have moved -26.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) have changed -26.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.