Investor Trust Slackened After Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Shares Dropped By -$0.06

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $461.39M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -185.53% off its 52-week high price of $9.08 and 17.92% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting -1.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADPT stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 16.09%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares have moved -35.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -19.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.