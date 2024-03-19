Investor Confidence Shakens After Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) Share Prices Gain $0.07

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.68M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 34.43% during that session. The AFIB stock price is -319.23% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Sporting 34.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AFIB stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Acutus Medical Inc shares have moved 29.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) have changed 37.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.