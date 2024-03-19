Investor Confidence Shakens After Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) Share Prices Gain $0.07

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.68M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 34.43% during that session. The AFIB stock price is -319.23% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.
Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information
Sporting 34.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AFIB stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Acutus Medical Inc shares have moved 29.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) have changed 37.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.
Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -49.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.10%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.96 million and $4.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.60% for the current quarter and 63.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years.
AFIB Dividends
Acutus Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.88% with a share float percentage of 24.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acutus Medical Inc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 2.66 million shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.69 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $72893.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.