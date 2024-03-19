Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Share Prices Gained By $0.06

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.61 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.19M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -781.97% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 14.75% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.93K shares.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information
Sporting 10.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NVOS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed -5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -84.85% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.05% over the past 5 years.
NVOS Dividends
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.59% with a share float percentage of 6.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 3.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42977.0 and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $35375.0 while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $13405.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.