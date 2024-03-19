Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Share Prices Gained By $0.06

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.61 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.19M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -781.97% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 14.75% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.93K shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting 10.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NVOS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed -5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.