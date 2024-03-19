Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.3

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $21.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -5.82% during that session. The KURA stock price is -14.88% off its 52-week high price of $24.17 and 64.78% above the 52-week low of $7.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Sporting -5.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KURA stock price touched $21.04 or saw a rise of 8.6%. Year-to-date, Kura Oncology Inc shares have moved 46.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have changed 2.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.71.