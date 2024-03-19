Investor Confidence Dwindles After Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Shares Gain By About 0.07

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The PASG stock price is -16.99% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 62.09% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.70K shares.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PASG stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Passage Bio Inc shares have moved 51.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) have changed 18.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.