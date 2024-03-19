Investor Confidence Dwindles After Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Shares Gain By About 0.07

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The PASG stock price is -16.99% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 62.09% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.70K shares.
Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information
Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PASG stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Passage Bio Inc shares have moved 51.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) have changed 18.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.
Passage Bio Inc (PASG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Passage Bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 105.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.72%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 18.20% for the next quarter.
PASG Dividends
Passage Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.09% with a share float percentage of 54.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Passage Bio Inc having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.12 million shares worth more than $9.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 18.47% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.67 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.