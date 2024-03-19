Investor Confidence Dwindles After BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Shares Drop By About -0.01

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.53M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The BZFD stock price is -223.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.23 and 57.89% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BZFD stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 10.55%. Year-to-date, BuzzFeed Inc shares have moved 53.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) have changed 61.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.