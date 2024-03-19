Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV)Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.48M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CTV stock price is -10.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 62.87% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.00K shares.
Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) trade information
The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTV stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Innovid Corp shares have moved 34.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) have changed 36.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.
Innovid Corp (CTV) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 64.23% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $30.48 million and $32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.40% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.
CTV Dividends
Innovid Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.36% with a share float percentage of 54.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovid Corp having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. with over 17.7 million shares worth more than $19.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. held 12.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 7.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.69 million and represent 5.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $3.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $2.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.