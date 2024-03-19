Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV)Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.48M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CTV stock price is -10.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 62.87% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.00K shares.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTV stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Innovid Corp shares have moved 34.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) have changed 36.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.