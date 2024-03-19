Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $6.23 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The INDI stock price is -77.21% off its 52-week high price of $11.04 and 25.04% above the 52-week low of $4.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INDI stock price touched $6.23 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, Indie Semiconductor Inc shares have moved -23.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed -16.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.96.