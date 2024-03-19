i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $450.99M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -88.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.71 and 14.58% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting -2.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAUX stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp shares have moved -18.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) have changed 7.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.01.